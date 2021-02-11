Kellogg Community Credit Union is going to help 5 college students with tuition this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, money and finances can stand in the way of that dream of a college education. But five students in West Michigan will get a financial boost from scholarship money.

Julie Stevens from Kellogg Community Credit Union joins us to talk about this great opportunity!

KCCU has helped local students achieve a higher education for over 30 years and have awarded upwards of $150,000 in scholarship funds. Students planning to attend college in the fall may apply for the KCCU Scholarship now through April 16, 2021. Applicants must be a member of KCCU.