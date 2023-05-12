GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We are excited to see more flowers popping up everywhere. You may even be planning to give mom a hanging basket or flowering bush for Mother’s Day this weekend. Flowers and plants always look great and healthy in the greenhouse but how do you keep them that way once you take them home? Keeping the soil healthy is key and that’s where Dairy Doo steps in. The business is a trusted name in helping plants stay as healthy and beautiful as possible and it has a full line of products that can help you with just about any landscaping need.

>>Take a look!

Dairy Doo

Morgan Composting, Inc.: (231) 734-2451

Marion Warehouse: (231) 679-4746

DairyDoo.com

Sponsored by Dairy Doo.