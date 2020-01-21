Keep your weight down and your energy up at Skin Envy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are officially 3 weeks into the new year! How are you doing with your resolutions to live a healthy life and maybe even lose weight?

If you need some help, watch Chera’s story to inspire you! She went to Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Center, our Expert in Reverse Aging, and was able to keep her weight down…and her energy up.

Benefits of Sermorelin

Decreases body fat by up to 20% Increases energy levels Improves sex drive Helps with depression Helps improve memory Improves physical performance Improves sleep quality Strengthens the immune system Increases muscle mass Decreases joint pain Decreases muscle pain Helps reduce wrinkles Faster recovery of the body after workouts Strengthens your heart Strengthens all organs Improves hair growth Strengthens hair Increases vitality Increases endurance Restores Human Growth Hormone levels Boosts metabolism Stimulates collagen production Helps with anxiety Improves mood Promotes general feeling of well being Helps achieve a more youthful body composition Helps with fibromyalgia pain and stiffness Increases calcium retention Increases protein synthesis Tightens and tones skin Accelerates wound healing Improves nail growth Helps combat osteoporosis Helps improve eyesight Helps with hearing

Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Centers

Ask the Expert Special:

Buy a year of Sermorelin and get 40 days of HCG free ($750 value)

Call by this Friday at 5pm

616.446.5111

Visit Skin Envy’s website for more details.