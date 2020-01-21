Keep your weight down and your energy up at Skin Envy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are officially 3 weeks into the new year! How are you doing with your resolutions to live a healthy life and maybe even lose weight?
If you need some help, watch Chera’s story to inspire you! She went to Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Center, our Expert in Reverse Aging, and was able to keep her weight down…and her energy up.
Benefits of Sermorelin
- Decreases body fat by up to 20%
- Increases energy levels
- Improves sex drive
- Helps with depression
- Helps improve memory
- Improves physical performance
- Improves sleep quality
- Strengthens the immune system
- Increases muscle mass
- Decreases joint pain
- Decreases muscle pain
- Helps reduce wrinkles
- Faster recovery of the body after workouts
- Strengthens your heart
- Strengthens all organs
- Improves hair growth
- Strengthens hair
- Increases vitality
- Increases endurance
- Restores Human Growth Hormone levels
- Boosts metabolism
- Stimulates collagen production
- Helps with anxiety
- Improves mood
- Promotes general feeling of well being
- Helps achieve a more youthful body composition
- Helps with fibromyalgia pain and stiffness
- Increases calcium retention
- Increases protein synthesis
- Tightens and tones skin
- Accelerates wound healing
- Improves nail growth
- Helps combat osteoporosis
- Helps improve eyesight
- Helps with hearing
