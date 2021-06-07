Keep your kids entertained and active this summer with the Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Jump Jam program!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Being healthy and staying active is important, especially once school is out and kids are on summer break. So what can kids do to stay healthy this summer? Why not enjoy some fun in the sun with Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and their Jump Jam summer program!

Here to tell us more about leading a healthy lifestyle and this summer program is Dr. William Stratbucker and Kelsey Bako from Spectrum Health.

Jump Jam Summer Program

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Starts June 20 through August 5th

Register online: SpectrumHealth.org/Jump-Jam

1st 1,000 registrants will receive a free goodie bag

