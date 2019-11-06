Keep your home and family safe this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless, tasteless and can’t be detected without the help of an alarm or detector. It’s easy to protect your family and today we have Scotty Kehoe in studio from DTE to help us raise awareness.

Winter can be a prime time for carbon monoxide poisoning as people turn on their heating systems and mistakenly warm their cars in garages. So as the weather turns colder, it’s important to take extra precautions.

CO poisoning is entirely preventable. You can protect yourself and your family by learning the symptoms of CO poisoning and how to prevent it. For tips visit dteenergy.com/co. Carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms are similar to those of the flu and include headache, nausea, dizziness, fatigue and breathlessness

If you suspect a CO problem, leave immediately and get into fresh air. Call 911 and do not re-enter the building until it is determined safe by a qualified professional. If necessary, seek medical assistance.

It’s also a good idea to have your gas appliances your furnace, stove, water heater, fire place inspected annually and install a carbon monoxide detector on every level of the home, directly outside of bedrooms and in common areas.

For more information visit www.DTEEnergy.com/co