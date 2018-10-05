Keep your family safe from fires
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -
Fire Prevention Week is just around the corner, a perfect time to check in with our friends at E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety and AARP to see what they're doing to keep families safe.
Fire Prevention Week
- October 7-13
- LOOK for places fire could start
- LISTEN for the sound of the smoke alarm
- LEARN two ways out of every room
- Call 844-978-4400 or email escape@wotv4women.com for free alarms
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Tests: Otsego, Plainwell water OK to drink
- EPA officials come to Kzoo for PFAS roundtable
- Police: Driver ran red light, collided with bus
- Jordan Lake no body contact advisory lifted
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.