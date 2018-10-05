eightWest

Keep your family safe from fires

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 12:22 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 12:22 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -

Fire Prevention Week is just around the corner, a perfect time to check in with our friends at E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety and AARP to see what they're doing to keep families safe. 

  • October 7-13 
  • LOOK for places fire could start 
  • LISTEN for the sound of the smoke alarm 
  • LEARN two ways out of every room 
  • Call 844-978-4400 or email escape@wotv4women.com for free alarms
