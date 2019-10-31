Keep your family safe from carbon monoxide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next week is Carbon Monoxide Safety and Awareness Week in Michigan; the perfect time to take a hard look at our homes and make sure we are doing everything we can to protect our families from the dangers of carbon monoxide. Today we have Roger Morgenstern with Consumers Energy here with Lt. Andy Albright from Cascade Township Fire Department.

Gov. Whitmer has proclaimed the week of Nov. 4-10 as Carbon Monoxide Safety and Awareness Week, with a goal of educating Michigan residents and raising awareness about CO, its signs, symptoms along with steps to prevent CO poisoning, including the most important: installing audible CO alarms in homes and businesses.

Carbon Monoxide Safety Tips

Change furnace air filters at least once every other month during the heating season

Never leave supplemental heater or fireplace unattended

Never use a generator in a basement, enclosed garage, breezeway or near air intakes

Never leave snowblowers or lawn equipment running in an enclosed space

Never use gas stoves or charcoal grill to heat a building

How to prevent Carbon Monoxide leaks

Get your heating system, water heater and any other gas, oil or coal burning appliances checked by a qualified technician every year

Don’t leave a car or truck running inside an attached garage, even if you leave the garage doors open

Don’t burn anything in a stove or fireplace that isn’t vented

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Symptoms

Dizzy

Light-headed

Nauseous

Confused

Headache

