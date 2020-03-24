Keep up with your ocular hygiene

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – While you’re taking care of your physical health, don’t forget to practice good ocular hygiene as well.

Keil Lasik Vision Center is able to eliminate the burden of glasses with multiple surgical procedures for anyone over the age of 18. They also offer Lasik and lens based surgery (RLE and standard and Premium Cataract) along with general ophthalmology.

For more details about what they offer and what they’re doing during the pandemic, visit KeilLasik.com.

Sponsored by Keil Lasik Vision Center.