Keep children safe around water this summer Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Did you know drowning is a leading cause of death among children, including infants and toddlers? It's important to keep an eye on your children if they are swimming and to teach swimming safety at a young age. Today we have Dr. Erica Michiels, Associate Director for the Pediatric Emergency Department at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital here to discuss this important topic.

Most infant drownings occur in bathtubs and buckets. Toddlers between one and four years most commonly drown in swimming pools. However, many children in this age group drown in ponds, rivers, and lakes.

Parents need to be aware that children can drown in a very small amount of water, even in a bathtub or kiddie pool. These accidents often occur from lack of supervision and happen fast.

