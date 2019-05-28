eightWest

Keep children safe around water this summer

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 12:24 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 12:24 PM EDT

Keep children safe around water this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Did you know drowning is a leading cause of death among children, including infants and toddlers? It's important to keep an eye on your children if they are swimming and to teach swimming safety at a young age.  Today we have Dr. Erica Michiels, Associate Director for the Pediatric Emergency Department at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital here to discuss this important topic.

Most infant drownings occur in bathtubs and buckets. Toddlers between one and four years most commonly drown in swimming pools. However, many children in this age group drown in ponds, rivers, and lakes.

Parents need to be aware that children can drown in a very small amount of water, even in a bathtub or kiddie pool.  These accidents often occur from lack of supervision and happen fast. 

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Pediatric Emergency Department

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
UICA's Off The Wall 2019 UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada

Photo Galleries