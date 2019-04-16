eightWest

KCAD 2019 Capstone Fashion Show: Joy

By:

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 12:45 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 12:45 PM EDT

KCAD 2019 Capstone Fashion Show: Joy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Fashion students at Kendal College of Art and Design of Ferris State University have been hard at work preparing for this year's capstone fashion show. Here to talk more about the show is Lori Faulkner, Maria TenHave-Chapman and student Designer Marissa Duff.

2019 Capstone Fashion Show: Joy

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala

Photo Galleries