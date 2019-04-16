KCAD 2019 Capstone Fashion Show: Joy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Fashion students at Kendal College of Art and Design of Ferris State University have been hard at work preparing for this year's capstone fashion show. Here to talk more about the show is Lori Faulkner, Maria TenHave-Chapman and student Designer Marissa Duff.
2019 Capstone Fashion Show: Joy
- Kendall College of Art and Design
- Thursday, April 25
- Doors Open at 6:45pm
- Show starts at 7:30pm
- Goei Center, Grand Rapids
