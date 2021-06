ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) — A man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun into the air during a road rage incident on the Mackinac Bridge Saturday.

William Richard Pirkola, 65, of Ludington, told authorities that another driver, a 63-year-old Williamsburg man, would not let him merge while on eastbound US-2. It happened again when approaching the tollbooths on I-75.