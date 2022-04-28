GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Singer-songwriter and Michigan Native, Kari Lynch was welcomed back to the eightWest couch again today to talk about some of the exciting things she has been up to including releasing several singles and EPs, music videos, two full-length albums and opening for several prominent Artists including: Kacey Musgraves, Mat Kearney, Don Felder, Alabama and many more.

Kari is back in Grand Rapids, playing at the Listening Room in Grand Rapids with Kyle Rasche, another Michigan singer-songwriter. They will both be taking the stage tomorrow, Friday, April 29th at 7:30 PM. If you’re looking to snag tickets for this event visit www.listeningroomgr.com or click here!

For a special sneak peak into her new music and performance watch her performance on eightWest!

>>>Take a look!