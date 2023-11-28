GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Kalamazoo Literacy Council is teaming up with Western Michigan University for the 10th annual Adult Literacy Research & Training Symposium. It’s an event that brings together educators, volunteer tutors, students, and community members who are passionate about advancing literacy for all.

The Kalamazoo Literacy Council provides free literacy services tailored to the goals of native English speakers and English language learners, empowering them to reach their full potential.

Get more information about the Kalamazoo Literacy Council at KalamazooLiteracy.org!