GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are constantly on the lookout for fun ideas that also involve learning and one of our go-to spots is the Kalamazoo Valley Museum! There’s a big exhibition there now called “Wonder Media: Ask the Questions!” As we all know, we’re bombarded everyday with messages from all types of media: TV, movies, social media and this exhibit encourages us to stop and evaluate some of those messages. The Kalamazoo Valley Museum also has a planetarium, and vast science and history galleries and today, we’re taking you inside!

Upcoming Events:

Planetarium shows – 11am & 2pm on Fridays & Saturdays, $3 a person

Austin Rounds’ Marvelously Creative & Unbridled Art – Now through October 30th. Free event on October 29th at 2pm

“A HeLa Story: Mother of Modern Medicine” encore screening – Sunday, November 13 at 1:30pm, free event

Art Hop with the Kalamazoo Mandolin & Guitar Orchestra – Friday, December 2 at 6 and 7:15 pm, free event

Current & Upcoming Exhibits:

A HeLa Story: Mother of Modern Medicine – through February 27

Wonder Media: Ask the Questions – through December 2023

Moments in Time: The Kalamazoo County Photo Documentary Project through June 4, 2023

Mental Health: Mind Matters February 18-June 18, 2023

Kalamazoo Valley Museum

230 North Rose St. – Kalamazoo

Open Tuesday – Sunday

1-800-772-3370

KalamazooMuseum.org

