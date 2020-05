GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We can’t go to places like concert venues or outdoor music festivals but there are ways you can enjoy the talent of local musicians and artists!

The Kalamazoo State Theatre is hosting an livestreamed Artist Spotlight Series weekly. Here’s what’s coming up!

May 22 – Captains Party with DJ Jay Vee

May 26 – Megan Dooley

Kalamazoo State Theatre

269-345-6500

KazooState.com