GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The historic Kalamazoo State Theatre turns 95 this year! It’s a beautiful piece of West Michigan’s history that continues to entertain audiences. They have a great lineup of upcoming concerts and events, including events focused on famous movies. The movie events include Rocky Horror Picture Show, Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and feature costume contests, trivia contests, activities, signature drinks and charity partners!

Kalamazoo State Theatre

404 S. Burdick St. – Kalamazoo

269-345-6500

KazooState.com

Sponsored by Kalamazoo State Theatre.