GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The 12th Annual Kalamazoo Scrabble Fest takes place next week to raise awareness of adult literacy and raise funds to expand free literacy services for adults.

In Kalamazoo County, 25,000 adults (1 in 8) live with low literacy levels creating challenges for them in everyday activities, such as filling out a job application, reading a prescription label, or helping their children learn. The Kalamazoo Literacy Council provides free literacy services tailored to the goals of native English speakers and English language learners, empowering them to reach their full potential. The KLC is seeking sponsorships, ranging from $50 Letter Sponsors to $5,000 Presenting Sponsors and in-kind donations for prizes. Volunteers are also welcome to serve as judges, timers, and for set up/clean up.

12th Kalamazoo SCRABBLE® Fest

August 5

Noon – 3:30 p.m.

Radisson Plaza Hotel

KalamazooLiteracy.org/ScrabbleFest or call 269-382-0490, ext. 211

Registration deadline: July 14