GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are so lucky to have access to so many great museums here in West Michigan!

The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts has some amazing exhibitions coming up at the end of this year and into 2022, plus they’re hosting their annual 3-day Holiday Sale! Kimberly and Maya join us today to tell us what they have going on!

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts

314 S Park St. – Kalamazoo



KIArts.org

Sponsored by Kalamazoo Institute of Arts.