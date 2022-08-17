GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love finding places that function year round through each beautiful Michigan season and the next place we’re heading is certainly a place like that! Right now, and through the fall season, Milham Park Golf Club is a challenging and popular 18-hole golf course and when snow falls, it’s a place where you can cross country ski.

During the colder months, the course’s large golf pro shop switches over to become a full-service ski shop! The club is adjacent to beautiful Milham Park and is owned by the city of Kalamazoo.

>>>We got the chance to learn more about this fun destination!

Milham Park Golf Club

4200 Lovers Lane – Kalamazoo

269-344-7639

KMGAGolf.com/Milham_Park

Sponsored by Milham Park Golf Club.