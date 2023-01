GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Heart disease remains the number 1 killer of women worldwide and women are less likely to survive cardiac arrest than men. That’s the motivation behind the American Heart Association’s 2023 Kalamazoo Go Red for Women Luncheon. Erin Visscher is the chair the signature event and joins us today.

American Heart Association – Go Red for Women Luncheon

Radisson Plaza Hotel and Suites

Thursday, February 2, 11AM

Heart.org/KalamazooGoRed