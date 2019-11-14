Jurassic Quest comes to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It is said to be America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event and it’s coming to grand rapids this weekend. Today we have Safari Sarah along with Park Ranger Marty here tells us all about Jurassic Quest.

Jurassic Quest features 80 true-to-life-size dinosaurs, rides, games and activities for children. Jurassic Quest also incorporates an educational aspect. There is also a fossil table with a park ranger who is an expert on all things dinosaur. You can also get a chance to learn the names of the dinosaurs from the signs in the exhibit as well as learn more about their migration patterns if you take the exhibit tour.

