GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Warm weather is upon us, which means it’s a great time to get out and enjoy live music. June is jam packed with festivals and concerts and there’s no one better than John Sinkevics from Local Spins to talk about what’s happening in the West Michigan music scene!



Michigan Music Festivals:



Festival of the Arts

June 2-4

Downtown Grand Rapids

https://festivalgr.org/





Nor-east’r Music & Art Festival

June 9-11

Oscoda County Fairgrounds, Mio, MI

https://www.noreastrfest.org/





Buttermilk Jamboree

June 16-18

Circle Pines Center, Delton (south of GR)

https://circlepinescenter.org/music-festival/, https://www.buttermilkjamboree.org/



B93 Birthday Bash

June 17

LMCU Ballpark, Comstock Park

https://b93.iheart.com/calendar/content/2023-06-17-birthday-bash-30/



Electric Forest

June 22-25

Double JJ Resort, Rothbury

https://www.electricforest.com/



Charlotte Bluegrass Festival

June 22-24

Eaton County Fairgrounds, Charlotte

https://charlottebluegrassfestival.com/



Big Ticket Festival

June 23-24

Otsego County Fairgrounds, 895 North Center Ave., Gaylord

https://bigticketfestival.com/



East Lansing Summer Solstice Jazz Festival

June 23-24

Downtown Lansing

https://eljazzfest.com/



Smiling Acres Music Festival

June 30-July 2

Trufant

https://smilingacres.org/