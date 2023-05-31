GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Warm weather is upon us, which means it’s a great time to get out and enjoy live music. June is jam packed with festivals and concerts and there’s no one better than John Sinkevics from Local Spins to talk about what’s happening in the West Michigan music scene!
Michigan Music Festivals:
Festival of the Arts
June 2-4
Downtown Grand Rapids
https://festivalgr.org/
Nor-east’r Music & Art Festival
June 9-11
Oscoda County Fairgrounds, Mio, MI
https://www.noreastrfest.org/
Buttermilk Jamboree
June 16-18
Circle Pines Center, Delton (south of GR)
https://circlepinescenter.org/music-festival/, https://www.buttermilkjamboree.org/
B93 Birthday Bash
June 17
LMCU Ballpark, Comstock Park
https://b93.iheart.com/calendar/content/2023-06-17-birthday-bash-30/
Electric Forest
June 22-25
Double JJ Resort, Rothbury
https://www.electricforest.com/
Charlotte Bluegrass Festival
June 22-24
Eaton County Fairgrounds, Charlotte
https://charlottebluegrassfestival.com/
Big Ticket Festival
June 23-24
Otsego County Fairgrounds, 895 North Center Ave., Gaylord
https://bigticketfestival.com/
East Lansing Summer Solstice Jazz Festival
June 23-24
Downtown Lansing
https://eljazzfest.com/
Smiling Acres Music Festival
June 30-July 2
Trufant
https://smilingacres.org/