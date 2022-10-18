GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Building a home can feel like a big undertaking, but JTB Homes works with you every step of the way for an easy and well-organized process. Their team of architects, interior designers and construction superintendents work together with every home owner to make it a person experience through the entire process so you can pick and personalize your home so that it’s everything you’ve ever wanted!

Jordan had the chance to talk to a JTB homeowner about her experience from design to construction. Take a look!

JTB Homes

$10,000 credit on purchase price of your new build contract OR $10,000 toward closing costs or to buy down interest rates on the purchase of a new finished JTB home

616-916-8895

JTBHomes.com

Sponsored by JTB Homes.