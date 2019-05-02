eightWest

Jonas Brothers coming to Grand Rapids

Posted: May 02, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Big news yesterday for fans of the Jonas Brothers, as they announced that their 40 city tour will include a stop in Grand Rapids. Today we have Alison Goodyke and Hilarie Carpenter from Van Andel Arena to give us more details.

  • Sunday, September 8 at 7:30pm
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10 at 10am
