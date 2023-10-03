GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Society seems to be more and more open to talking about and raising awareness about mental health issues like anxiety, depression and trauma, just to name a few. Through residential care, counseling services and community programs, Wedgwood Christian Services supports youth in West Michigan and the organization has a big event this week. Brooke and Pauline visited us to talk about the event and Wedgwood’s services.

Wedgwood Christian Services is one of Michigan’s most highly regarded mental health and behavioral health experts for helping hurting children, teens, families and adults, and is dedicated to boldly taking on the toughest issues facing them today through residential care, counseling services and community programs.

63rd Annual Anniversary Celebration

Thursday, Oct. 5

Grand Rapids Public Museum

Wedgwood.org/Celebration