GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the news currently so it’s even more important to practice relaxation techniques!

We had Michele Fife, from OMG!Yoga, lead us in a quick yoga session that you can do right in your living room!

>>>Watch the full session above.

For more details about OMG!Yoga, click here. Classes are cancelled until April 1st.