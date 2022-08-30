GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As so many parents are sending their kids back to school, it’s important to make sure they’re staying safe. One thing that’s on a lot of parents’ minds is vaping and how to talk to their children about it. Maranda is teaming up with the Kent County Health Department and Talk Sooner for a community conversation on Thursday, September 8th. It’s an event that’s free and open to the public.

>>Take a look.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions and get answers from local experts, and get all the tools you need to have the conversation with your child and talk sooner. The event is free and open to the public and you can register at TalkSooner.org.