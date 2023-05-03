GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi (NHBP), Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians will host the second MMIP March through downtown Grand Rapids in observance of National Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Awareness Day on May 5.

Gather with them at Ah-Nab-Awen Park to open the event at noon, listen to speakers representing the movement, and then embark on the one-mile march through downtown Grand Rapids. The event is planned to conclude at 3 p.m. Rain or shine, people from all walks of life who wish to stand in solidarity to support this movement are encouraged to join and should wear red to honor those who are missing.

Sponsored by Firekeepers Casino Hotel.