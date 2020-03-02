Join the GR Ballet School Junior Company at Aladdin & Jasmine’s Royal Tea

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Ballet School Junior Company presents Aladdin!

Based on the folktale from the book One Thousand and One Nights and choreographed by Director Attila Mosolygo, the GR Ballet School Junior Company will feature 5 performances of Aladdin.

Plus, join them for Aladdin & Jasmine’s Royal Tea on Saturday March 14th at New Hotel Mertens! Enjoy Cream Tea Service of house-made scones, Bonne Maman jam, clotted cream, hand-poured tea, photo booth, costume contest and more! Purchase tickets here.

Aladdin Tickets:

Friday, March 13 @ 7:30pm OPENING NIGHT

Saturday, March 14 @ 2pm

Sunday, March 15 @ 2pm

Saturday, March 21 @ 2pm

Sunday, March 22 @ 2pm

Purchase here.

For more details on the Grand Rapid Ballet School Junior Company, Aladdin and Aladdin & Jasmine’s Royal Tea, visit GRBallet.com.