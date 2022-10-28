GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re excited to feature an upcoming show at the Kalamazoo State Theatre! Number 1 Billboard Blues Artist, Joanne Shaw Taylor and her amazing band are performing her new album, “The Blues Album,” on November 2nd. She joins us here today ahead of her show to talk music and give us a little preview of her performance!

Joanne Shaw Taylor is a British blues rock singer and guitarist who was discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics at the age of 16. Taylor has become one of the hottest live acts on the modern Blues scene, and you’ll see why! You don’t want to miss Blues Rock Phenom, Joanne Shaw Taylor in this unforgettable night of soul and blues music!

Joanne Shaw Taylor at the Kalamazoo State Theatre

Wednesday, November 2nd

Doors at 7pm, show starts at 8pm

Tickets: $39 – $99

KazooState.com