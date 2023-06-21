GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The Jim Crow Museum is an anti-racism institution utilizing objects to educate and spark dialogues on race relations. The Museum is located on the campus of Ferris State University, but a new traveling exhibit is at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Serving as a crucial resource for over two decades, it attracts a diverse range of visitors, including students, scholars, civic leaders and religious groups. The Museum fosters intelligent conversations about race, race relations and racism.

The Jim Crow Museum boasts the largest publicly accessible collection of racist objects in the United States, employing them as teaching tools to promote tolerance and social justice. With a vision to be an international leader in the anti-racism movement, the Museum facilitates quality scholarship, collaborates with educational institutions, museums, government agencies and human rights organizations, and conducts research, tours, conferences and anti-racism training.

The Museum’s founder and director, Dr. David Pilgrim, joins us today.

Overcoming Hateful Things: Stories from the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Imagery

Grand Rapids Public Museum

Now – September 3, 2023

GRPM.org/JimCrow

JimCrowMuseum.Ferris.edu