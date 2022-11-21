GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Holiday music always helps us get in the spirit and next month, GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman returns to Kalamazoo State Theatre. We’ve had the pleasure of hosting Jim in our studio and today he joins us via zoom chat about his upcoming performance.

Jim Brickman, the multiple Grammy nominated songwriter and piano sensation is back this festive season with his annual holiday tour “A Very Merry Christmas,” a magical evening celebrating music, love and family. Joining him this year will be the daddy-daughter duo Mat & Savanna Shaw. Together they will warm the hearts of all as sounds of faith and love make spirits bright, bringing family and friends together for anything but a silent night. Join them for this LIVE and joyous concert experience that blends yuletide memories and holiday favorites with his own hit songs such as, “The Gift,” “Sending You A Little Christmas,” “Angel Eyes,” and “If You Believe” Jim Brickman: A Very Merry Christmas wraps up the sweet sounds of the season only he and his piano can provide.

Jim Brickman

Kalamazoo State Theatre

December 13th @ 7:30pm

Tickets: $35-$75

KazooState.com