GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The summer season is here and we’re always looking for something quick and easy to make but still tastes good for dinner or a weekend lunch. Several years ago, we met Jill Aker-Ray – a Michigan native who now makes her home in North Carolina as a personal chef and now cookbook creator.

Her book, Tutu’s Table Cookbook, is a loving tribute to Jill’s mom and is a perfect place to start for first-time cooks. Whether you are entertaining or preparing for a family gathering or just want to improve your cooking skills, Jill has split the book up into celebration and holiday chapters so you can easily plan for your next gathering. It’s a great resource for tried-and-true recipes and it’s available now for purchase on her website!