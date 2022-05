GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are so lucky to have so many great theatres and theatre companies in West Michigan, including the Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids. They’ll be putting on Neil Simon’s Biloxi Blues starting next Thursday.

Yesenia and Alex join us today to talk about this special production!

Neil Simon’s “Biloxi Blues”

Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids

Spectrum Theatre on the GRCC campus

160 Fountain St. NE

May 12, 14, 19, 20 @ 7:30pm

May 15, 22 @ 3pm

616-234-3595

JTGR.Ludus.com