GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- She's an eightWest host, a meteorologist, a wife, a mom and a grandmother who still finds time to live her life to the fullest! West Michigan knows this fierce woman as Terri DeBoer, but it's also safe to call her superwoman!

In episode 2 of eightWest backstage, Terri joins Morgan Poole in the hot seat to share her work-life balance secrets and how she's managing to stick to her impressive self-care regime. She also highlights her upcoming 25th work anniversary at WOODTV and takes viewers on an epic trip down memory lane, by looking through old photos of the funky outfits and unique hairstyles she's rocked over the years!