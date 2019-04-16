JDRF 21st annual Promise Gala
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - This month more than 400 guests are expected to step out for the annual Promise Gala in support of JDRF, the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research. With us today to share the importance of this event are Jillian Breneman and Jack DeVries.
21st Annual JDRF Promise Gala
- Friday, April 26
- 6PM - 11PM
- Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, Grand Rapids
- JDRF.org/GreatLakesWest
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Columbine threat by woman with gun shuts Denver-area schools
- Dr: Measles outbreak 'just a plane ride away'
- Macron: France to rebuild Notre Dame 'even more beautifully'
- Provost, former executive assistant testify in Simon hearing
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.