jb and me offers amazing fashion at your convenience

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It may still be warm out but fall is just around the corner! If you’re looking for adorable fall fashion, jb and me is the place to visit in Holland. Take a look at some of their fall statement pieces!

They also have two unique offerings – the jb Stylebox (personal styling delivered to your door) and Style on the Go (personal styling you can pick up at the store)!

jb and me

36 W. 8th St. – Holland
1964 Breton Rd. – Grand Rapids
jbandme.com
jbstylebox.com

Sponsored by jb and me.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon