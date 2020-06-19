Jazz in the Park(ing Lot) starts tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This year has been challenging for the West Michigan Jazz Society (WMJS) normally they would have kicked off their 22nd Annual Jazz in the Parking Lot but that had to be cancelled and transformed into a new event.

Jazz in the Park(ing Lot) takes place tonight from 4pm-7pm, bringing live jazz to people while supporting musicians and bringing customers to Amore Trattoria Italiana.

Jazz in the Park(ing Lot)

Friday, June 19th

4pm-7pm

Amore Trattoria Italiana

5080 Apline Ave NW – Comstock Park

If you’re not comfortable attending in person, the event will also be live streamed from the WMJS Facebook page.

For more information about the West Michigan Jazz Society, visit WMichJazz.org.