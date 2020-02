GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Jammie Awards is an annual celebration of the year’s best music right here in Michigan.

The event is currently in its 21st year and showcases over 25 local and regional bands at the Intersection on February 14th. Doors open at 5:30pm.

Entry is free with a $10 donation at the door plus there is a food drive for Feeding America West Michigan.

For more details, click here.