J. Petter Galleries announces updates and events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Last year we visited a place that combines West Michigan’s beautiful landscape and its love of art and culture – it’s called J. Petter Galleries.

The gallery staff took advantage of the extended shut down do to the Stay at Home order to give the historic building a fresh coat of paint, curate their 12,000 square foot space to perfection, and update their website with a virtual walk through as well as the ability to view, shop, and securely purchase any of pieces from their many artists online.

Obviously the gallery understands that collectors, appreciators and artists are all depending on local galleries to safely keep culture in our lives. If needed, the team at the J. Petter galleries can even render a preview of what the artwork would look like in your home. The ability to present art in all those ways has allowed the J. Petter Galleries to stay relevant despite the restrictions.

The J. Petter Galleries is fortunate to have such a large gallery space in which visitors can spend time with the art and not worry about close encounters with others.

J. Petter Galleries

161 N. Blue Star Highway – Douglas

269-857-2230

JPetterGalleries.com

Sponsored by J. Petter Galleries.