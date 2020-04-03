Ivy Rehab / Northern Physical Therapy offering virtual appointments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – People are feeling lots of anxiety and stress right now and being at home more than normal can take a toll on our bodies. Many people are working from home and spending more time looking at screens, which can lead to more pain.

How can you reduce pain? Make sure to practice safely stretching your neck and wrists.

Make sure to take care of your mental health as well:

Build activity in throughout the day

Set an alarm to do something active each hour

Make it fun, include kiddos

Go for a walk or climb stairs for 3-5 min

If people are in pain and need some help, Ivy Rehab / Northern Physical Therapy is considered essential so you are open and seeing patients, but they are also offering Telehealth appointments so people don’t have to leave home. Plus, insurance companies have expanded coverage on Telehealth appointments for physical therapy during COVID.

Telehealth – Virtual face-to-face appointment with PT

Real-time 1-1 sessions with your PT

Easy to get started

Comfort of your own home

They’re accepting new patients

Sponsored by Ivy Rehab / Northern Physical Therapy.