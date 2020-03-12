Ivy Rehab/Northern Physical Therapy hosting a 5k run camp

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – RunFit is a couch to 5k program for beginners or even those who are intermediate runners. The program, hosted by Ivy Rehab/Northern Physical Therapy starts March 17th in Comstock Park.

Participants will take part in a weekly group run, education on various topics and access to a physical therapist and exercise specialist. At the end of the program, participants will run the Amway Riverbank Run together.

If you’re experiencing pain, call or visit NorthernPTS.com to schedule a free consultation, with or without a referral from your doctor.

Ivy Rehab/Northern Physical Therapy

Allendale > 6173 Lake Michigan Dr.

Caledonia > 9321 Cherry Valley

Cedar Springs > 308 S. Main

Comstock Park > 4615 W. River Dr.

Coopersville > 25 ConranGrant > 17615 W. Moore

Kalamazoo > 7119 West Q Avenue

Lowell > 2050 W. Main

Norton Shores > 6022 Harvey

Sparta > 31 Ida Red

Wayland > 709 West Superior

