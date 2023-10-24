GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- October is Energy Awareness Month, and Kent County Community Action is offering a Weatherization Assistance Program for residents who qualify to help keep individuals and families warmer in the upcoming winter months.

Gustavo joins us today to talk about what options are available for residents.

Services may include:

• Attic & Wall Insulation

• Health & Safety Checks

• Air Sealing Measures

• Other Energy Efficiency Measures

Weatherization tips:

• Install draft-stoppers on exterior doors, to avoid drafts.

• Close the damper on your fireplace, to keep cold air from coming in.

• Keep air vents clear from furniture or rugs, to let heat flow.

• Unplug unused electronics, to save energy costs.

• Switch light bulbs to LED.

• Open window curtains on sunny days, to help warm your home.

Kent County Community Action

121 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Suite 110

616-632-7950

AccessKent.com