GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We’re just a couple days away from an annual sale that we love to highlight, an event where you can find clothing, jewelry, home decor and more, at deep discounts. You can also find plants and an array of things to complete any outdoor landscaping project you may have. Of course, we’re talking about the boutique and garden tent sale at Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique. The best deals will be in the big tent, this Wednesday through Sunday, but almost everything there will be on sale to some degree. For an event that big, we decided to stop by and get all the details!

In the tent, you’ll find discounts up to 80% off and inside Myrtle Mae items will be 20% off. There’s also 20% off everything that grows at Harder and Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens.

Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique

6464 Broadmoor SE

Caledonia

Tent sale: Wednesday, September 14-Sunday, September 18

