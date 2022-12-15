GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Now that this year is coming to a close, many are taking an opportunity to look back at the last 12 months in review and begin to make plans for the future, especially those who are in or near retirement.

Joining us to talk about it is Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team at Mattson Financial Services, a firm that’s been helping people retire successfully right here in West Michigan. You can also catch them on their popular radio show, Money Mentors.

For viewers watching today, if you’re close to retirement or already retired, and have saved $250,000 or more, the team at Mattson would like to sit down with you and have a discussion about your goals, where you stand right now and what you want from your retirement.



Mattson Financial Services

3226 28th Street SE

Kentwood, MI 49512

CALL: 616-514-3831

Sponsor: Mattson Financial Services