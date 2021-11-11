GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s time to register for spring classes at Montcalm Community College! They offer so many different programs, whether you’re a transfer student, looking to dual enroll, or find an occupational program, they make it easy to further your education and be successful!

Dr. Stacy Young, the president at MCC joins us today.

Montcalm Community College

2800 College Dr. – Sidney

1325 Yellow Jacket Dr. – Greenville

989-328-2111

Montcalm.edu

Sponsored by Montcalm Community College.