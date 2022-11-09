GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Paying for higher education doesn’t have to break the bank. Montcalm Community College offers learners of all ages opportunities to earn credits for degrees, certificates, job training programs or transfer to gain skills leading to jobs in high-demand, high-wage career fields.
Today Dr. Stacy Young is joining us in studio.
Register early for Spring classes:
o Registering early helps ensure you get the classes you need when you want them.
o 15 to Finish – taking 15 credits per semester, or 30 per year, you’ll finish your associate degree in two years.
o They offer 7-week classes
Montcalm Community College
2800 College Dr. – Sidney
1325 Yellow Jacket Dr. – Greenville
989-328-2111
Montcalm.edu
