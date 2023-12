GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – After all of the holiday decor and presents are put away, you may find that your home could still use a little bit more organizing and decluttering. Kate Wert is the founder and owner of Moxie Life Organizing, a full service Professional Organizing and Staging Company here in Grand Rapids. She joins us with some tips and tricks to reset your home for the new year!

Moxie Life Organizing

616-777-7347

hello@moxielifeorganizing.com

MoxieLifeOrganizing.com