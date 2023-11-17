GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fans of the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival have been waiting, and the day is finally here. We’ve been bringing you stories of vendors who will be at the event, and we’ll continue to do that today as Rachael Ruiz brings us highlights from DeVos Place.

Among the many food items you can try at the festival are the very popular Wine Chips. Wine Chips have been in the festival before, and since that time, they have relocated their business to Paw Paw, Michigan. The Wine Chips are flavored to pair with various wines. Rachael talked with Jonathan Strietzel, founder of Wine Chips and Vincent Morrow. Morrow is one of only four African-American Master Sommeliers in the world.

The festival is known for its popular dinner pairings happening on Friday and Saturday. It’s best to reserve your spot as soon as possible because each pairing is limited to 20 seats.

Festival Dates & Hours:

Thursday, November 16: Special Events Friday, November 17: 4pm-9pm Saturday, November 18: 2pm-9pm

Tickets:

Single Day Admission: $20 per person Tasting Tickets: $0.50 per credit

