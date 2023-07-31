GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Consumers Energy is again hosting the Grand Rapids area annual National Night Out kickoff event tomorrow! National Night Out is a community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to help build safer communities for everyone. The festivities begin with an event in the morning that brings together local mayors, public safety officials and neighborhood leaders to help promote public safety.

Tuesday, Aug.1, is the 40th annual National Night Out celebration. According to the National Association of Town Watch, an estimated 38 million people in 16,000 communities across all 50 states are expected to participate in National Night Out events! Tomorrow morning you can tune in to WOOD TV to watch all of the coverage of the kickoff event, and you can also visit your local community’s website to learn more about the National Night Out events being held in your neighborhood tomorrow evening.

Some locations hosting events tomorrow night in Grand Rapids include Creston Plaza Apartments, John Ball Area Neighbors, Full Area Neighbors, Berkley Hills Church and so many more. Select local pools are even offering free admission tomorrow as well!

In addition to helping keep your local neighborhood safe, you’ll be able to check out local resources, enjoy free activities giveaways and more. You can find a full list of participating neighborhoods in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Big Rapids and other West Michigan communities at WOODTV.com!

